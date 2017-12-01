Cinnabon Is Making Chocolate Chip Cookies Stuffed With Cinnamon Rolls

Cinnabon announced that they’ve found a way to make chocolate chip cookies that are stuffed with cinnamon rolls. They go on sale on Monday and they’ll be available for a limited time. They look pretty tempting! Check it out from Delish.com. It got us thinking, if you were going out to just eat a dessert, where would you go? What would you eat?

Roy- The Blondie from Applebee’s, actually just gone there for the Blondie! Buffalo Wild Wings has something called Cheesecake Bites and for the budget minded can’t forget the Cinabon Delights from Taco Bell!

Carol-Chocolate Pinata from Uncle Julio’s

What’s your must have dessert?