Chuck E. Cheese Robot Band for Sale

Recently, Chuck E. Cheese announced they were eliminating the mechanical bands from their pizza restaurants. Now, one of the bands is for sale. A four-piece “Beach Bowzer’s Band”, from 1985, is available for purchase for just $5,000 from a collector in Visalia, California. The pieces – four dog figures – “haven’t been used in a few years,” the Craigslist ad admits, but they come with the manuals and the original tapes. The life-size band is listed in “good” condition, but the seller says they “don’t know how to operate” the group.

