Christmas is NOTHING without candy.

And I mean that with all due respect to Jesus. Happy Birthday, bro.

A new study found the most popular Christmas candy in every state. Red and green M&M’s are the top in eight states, and Christmas Pez dispensers also took eight states. Candy canes are number one in seven states. We’ll spend a total of $1.93 BILLION on Christmas candy this year. And people in every state will spend their share differently. The study found the most popular Christmas candy in every state, and here are the results for Illinois…..

The #1 Christmas candy is…. Jolly Ranchers…..(?*&^$&#*) Really! Pez and M&M’s came in 2nd and 3rd.

See the whole story at www.candystore.com