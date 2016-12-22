Christmas Gifts Stolen Off Front Porch in Joliet

A delivery of Christmas gifts was stolen off the front porch of a home in Joliet on Thursday morning. It was just after 11:30am that Guillermo Moreno was alerted via text message that a package had been delivered to his home located near the intersection of Black Road and Infantry Drive. Approximately 10 minutes later Moreno received a second alert via his motion activated camera on his front porch that someone was approaching his front door. When Morneo opened the app to view his camera, he witnessed a man step onto his porch and take the package that had just been delivered. Moreno immediately left work and drove home but by the time he arrived that thief was already gone. The Joliet Police department was called and a report was filled out. Moreno told WJOL that he is in the process of reordering the Christmas gifts that were stolen.



http://www.wjol.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/Moreno-Cut-1.mp3

Guillermo Moreno Tell WJOL About Christmas Gifts Stolen Off His Front Porch

