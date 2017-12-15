WHAT IS YOUR CHRISTMAS GIFT TRYING TO TELL YOU?

Have you ever opened a gift and felt the giver was subliminally trying to tell you something? Groupon asked 2,000 people about gifting trends during the holiday season and found that one of out five Americans received a gift they felt carried a hidden meaning. The gift may be hinting that you should become more productive or organized, make diet improvements, increase trips to the gym, or learn how to cook. Not the case today however, Carol got me this Chicago Cubs Steering Wheel Cover (well done Carol!) Also from the survey:

– Moms are the biggest culprits when it comes to trying to send a message with their gift choices, followed by spouses and mothers-in-law.

– Men are more likely to receive a passive-aggressive gift from their mother than women.

– Men are three times more likely than women to throw out a bad gift within 48 hours of receiving it.

Also from the survey, here are The Top 20 Worst Gifts to Give:

– A self-help book

– Cleaning supplies

– Wrinkle cream

– Fruitcake

– Cheap wine

– Air freshener

– Bathroom scale

– Toiletries (Deodorant, shampoo, etc.)

– Bath salts

– Shapewear/Undergarments

– Cufflinks

– Hand knitted/holiday themed sweaters

– Office supplies

– Animal-themed ornaments

– Drugstore perfumes/cologne

– Alcohol

– Exercise equipment

– Socks

Read the complete story from Groupon here