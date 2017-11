From left, artist Chris Stapleton performs with wife, Morgane Stapleton, at the Jack Daniel's New Year's Eve Bash on Broadway on Thursday, Dec. 31, 2015 in Nashville, Tenn. (Photo by Laura Roberts/Invision/AP)

Chris Stapleton and his wife and band member, Morgane Stapleton, are expecting twins! Chris shared the news with the crowd at his concert in Dallas on Saturday (October 28th), while Morgane made it official on Instagram yesterday (Octomber 30th) sharing a picture of the couple and writing, “14 years, 2 babies, & 2 more on the way. Happy 10 year anniversary babe! You make my whole world go round.”

No further information about the pregnancy has yet been announced.