Chris Stapleton Most Played Artist on U.S. Jukebox’s

From left, artist Chris Stapleton performs with wife, Morgane Stapleton, at the Jack Daniel's New Year's Eve Bash on Broadway on Thursday, Dec. 31, 2015 in Nashville, Tenn. (Photo by Laura Roberts/Invision/AP)

As the year end tallies come in, Chris Stapleton becomes the most-played artist on TouchTunes jukeboxes. The year-end chart shows that country music accounts for more than half of the most-played artists and songs on digital jukeboxes this year.

The charts refer to number of plays on digital jukeboxes in 65,000 U.S. bars and restaurants.

MOST PLAYED ARTISTS for 2017

1. Chris Stapleton

2. AC/DC

3. Eric Church

4. Lynyrd Skynyrd

5. Bruno Mars

6. The Rolling Stones

7. Luke Bryan

8. Eagles

9. Johnny Cash

10. George Strait

TouchTunes’ MOST PLAYED SONGS for 2017