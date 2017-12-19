Chris Stapleton Most Played Artist on U.S. Jukebox’s

As the year end tallies come in, Chris Stapleton becomes the most-played artist on TouchTunes jukeboxes. The year-end chart shows that country music accounts for more than half of the most-played artists and songs on digital jukeboxes this year.
The charts refer to number of plays on digital jukeboxes in 65,000 U.S. bars and restaurants.
MOST PLAYED ARTISTS for 2017
- 1. Chris Stapleton
- 2. AC/DC
- 3. Eric Church
- 4. Lynyrd Skynyrd
- 5. Bruno Mars
- 6. The Rolling Stones
- 7. Luke Bryan
- 8. Eagles
- 9. Johnny Cash
- 10. George Strait
TouchTunes’ MOST PLAYED SONGS for 2017
- 1. Chris Stapleton, “Tennessee Whiskey”
- 2. Keith Urban, “Blue Ain’t Your Color”
- 3. Sam Hunt, “Body Like a Back Road”
- 4. Jon Pardi, “Dirt On My Boots”
- 5. Steve Earle, “Copperhead Road”
- 6. Garth Brooks, “Friends In Low Places”
- 7. Ed Sheeran, “Shape of You”
- 8. Bruno Mars, “That’s What I Like”
- 9. Queen, “Fat Bottomed Girls”
- 10. Bruno Mars, “24K Magic”