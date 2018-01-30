Chris Stapleton is Coming to Chicago

Chris Stapleton will head out on his All-American Road Show again in 2018 including a confirmed show at The Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre in Tinley Park October 6th. The tour, which kicks off on June 16th, will feature Marty Stuart and Brent Cobb as special guests. Stapleton Fan Club pre-sales will begin on Tuesday (February 6th) at 10 a.m. local time. Tickets will go on sale to the general public on February 9th at 10 a.m. local time. For more info and dates click here.

The tour announcement follows a beig weekend for Stapleton, who won Best Country Album (From A Room: Volume 1), Best Country Song (“Broken Halos”) and Best Country Solo Performance (“Either Way”) at Sunday (January 28th) night’s 60th Grammy Awards.