Chris Stapleton, Big Winner at Grammy’s, Guest on SNL

Congratulations to Chris Stapleton, winner of 3 Grammy Awards last night. Chris won:

Best Country Song: “Broken Halos”, Chris Stapleton

Best Country Album: “From a Room: Volume 1”, Chris Stapleton

Best Country Solo Performance: “Either Way”, Chris Stapleton

Chris Stapleton also was the musical guest on NBC’s Saturday Night Live this weekend, and he brought along special guest Sturgill Simpson. The two paired up on “Midnight Train to Memphis” and “Hard Livin’.” Both songs are from Chris’ latest album, From A Room: Volume 2.