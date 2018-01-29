Chris Stapleton, Big Winner at Grammy’s, Guest on SNL
By Roy Gregory
|
Jan 29, 2018 @ 9:20 AM

Congratulations to Chris Stapleton, winner of 3 Grammy Awards last night. Chris won:

Best Country Song:  “Broken Halos”Chris Stapleton

Best Country Album:  “From a Room: Volume 1”Chris Stapleton

Best Country Solo Performance:  “Either Way”Chris Stapleton

Chris Stapleton also was the musical guest on NBC’s Saturday Night Live this weekend, and he brought along special guest Sturgill Simpson. The two paired up on “Midnight Train to Memphis” and “Hard Livin’.” Both songs are from Chris’ latest album, From A Room: Volume 2.

Related Content

Blake Shelton helped Luke Bryan with American Idol...
Sugarland Announces Tour…Chicago is on the S...
Raelynn Reunited with Missing Dog
THE FIRST TOTAL LUNAR ECLIPSE WITH A BLUE MOON IN ...
ALPHA MEDIA SUPPORTS THOSE AFFECTED BY HURRICANE H...
Parrot sends woman to jail!
Comments