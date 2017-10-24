Why Choosing This Seat on a Plane Means You Are More Selfish

Seats are in place in the passenger cabin of the first Boeing 787 with the interior installed at the production plant in Everett, Wash., Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2010. The plane, the third 787 to be built, is among six planes Boeing is using in its flight test program this year. Boeing designers and marketers are betting that a lot of subtle changes in the interior of the new jetliner will add up to strong passenger demand to be aboard the plane. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

There are two camps when it comes to choosing seats on planes: the window seat people and the aisle people. There are no middle seat people. They do not exist. But does the type of seat that you prefer to sit in have any meaning other than personal preference? Well, according to psychologists and Telegraph Travel, the seat you pick could indicate more about you than you think.

The theory goes that people who pick the aisle seat want to be able to easily walk around the plane, zip to the bathroom or stretch out their legs whenever they want to. Additionally, these seats mean you don’t have to wake anyone up or disturb them if you need to get up. The people who pick them would much rather be woken up, than do the waking. Aisle passengers are often more sociable and definitely more amenable as people. They are also more likely to be restless flyers and less adept at sleeping on planes.

Window seat people, on the other hand like to be in control, tend to take an every man for themselves attitude towards life, and are often more easily irritable. Champions of the window seat tend to be more selfish, as well as less anxious, seasoned flyers who are more confident in disturbing others.

More from Cosmopolitan here