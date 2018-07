Tuesday July 31st is going to be one busy day for Chipotle! The company announced last week that they’ll give away free guacamole in celebration of National Avocado Day.

In order to receive your free guac you have to download their app or log on to their website, create an account and use to promo code “Avocado” to get it for free.

This is what we’ve all been training for. Guac on, Chipotle-ers!