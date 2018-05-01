Chipotle Giving Teachers Free Burritos Tuesday 5/8
By Roy Gregory
|
May 1, 2018 @ 6:51 AM
(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

For all the hard working teachers out there Chipotle is gonna do something really nice for you on May 8.
Once again the chain is going to give teachers a free burrito on May 8 for Teacher Appreciation Day.
To get the free burrito all you have to do is bring your valid faculty ID card from any elementary school, high school, middle school, preschool, community college, or university.  There are a couple of things you should know before you go looking for that free burrito. The deal is a buy-one-get-one offer, the offer is from 3 p.m. till close, and the deal is only good for in-store orders. The complete story is here from FOOD & WINE.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Bill Cosby Juror Says It Was Bill’s Own Words that Took Him Down Shania Twain & Jake Owen to Host New Country Music Talent Show Pickle-Flavored Soft-Serve Now Exists, and We Can Never Go Back Walmart Yodeling Boy Releases Single with Florida Georgia Line Beer Goggles Are Real….Here’s the “Scientific” Reason Why Chick-Fil-A Employees Don’t Say “You’re Welcome”
Comments