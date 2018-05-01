Chipotle Giving Teachers Free Burritos Tuesday 5/8

For all the hard working teachers out there Chipotle is gonna do something really nice for you on May 8.

Once again the chain is going to give teachers a free burrito on May 8 for Teacher Appreciation Day.

To get the free burrito all you have to do is bring your valid faculty ID card from any elementary school, high school, middle school, preschool, community college, or university. There are a couple of things you should know before you go looking for that free burrito. The deal is a buy-one-get-one offer, the offer is from 3 p.m. till close, and the deal is only good for in-store orders. The complete story is here from FOOD & WINE.