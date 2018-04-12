Chicken Tinga Tacos & A Full Bottle of Wine Part of New Choices @ Wrigley Field

Part of Phase 2 of the Wrigley Field Renovation included some new Food Vendors, Food Choices, and an expanded alcohol menu. The Chicken Tina Tacos and Aloha Chicken Sandwich caught our eye, but there are lots of new food items to choose from.

Chicken Tinga Tacos: Spicy shredded chicken topped with tangy Wrigley slaw, cilantro and crumbled queso fresco. (pictured above and available just off the Sheffield entrance off of right field)

: Grilled chicken breast topped with sweet chili glaze, Asian slaw and sautéed pineapple on toasted Hawaiian bread. Chick-Ago Sandwich: Pickle-brined breaded chicken thighs topped with tempura sport peppers, vine ripe tomatoes and dill aioli served on an onion roll and sprinkled with celery salt.

To my surprise I found out you can now order an entire bottle of wine. Okay it’s not wine for the true connoisseur, but A standard bottle of wine holds 750 mL. approximately six glasses, so for the price $45 per bottle its a good deal. You figure drinks are averaging $10 a piece. Here’s the board with a list of some wine and premium beer choices that were prominent throughout the lower level concourse. By the way they don’t give you the bottle, they open it, pour it into a carafe that has a Cubs Logo on it.