Chick-Fil-A & Chipotle Serving Up Free Food on Teacher Appreciation Day

Teacher appreciation day is next is May 8th and instead of giving your favorite teacher an apple, you can give them their favorite meal from Chick-Fil-A and Chipotle.

If Chick-Fil-A chicken is your teacher’s favorite, then educators can stop by and pick up a free Chick-Fil-A sandwich from 10:30 am – 10:00 pm with a school I.D.

Chipotle is also showing love to teachers and school staff by offering a buy one, get one free deal on burritos, burrito bowls, tacos, and salads. Stop by Chipotle anytime after 3 pm on May 8th.

Costco is also offering special deals for teacher appreciation day, if you sign up for a new membership on May 8th you can receive over $60 in savings.