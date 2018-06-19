Chick-Fil-A Celebrating “Cow Appreciation Day” With Free Food

If you want free Chick-Fil-A on July 10 you can get free Chick-Fil-A and celebrate “Cow Appreciation Day” at the same time.

This will be the 14th year the day will be celebrated and the freebies are plentiful if you choose to participate.

All you have to do is wear a cow costume or some kind of cow gear from he time the store opens until 7pm.

If you’re wondering what the free meal will be, just hold on the information will be coming out soon. Until then, get your outfit ready. Will you be dressing up for “Cow Appreciation Day?”

