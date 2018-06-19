Chick-Fil-A Celebrating “Cow Appreciation Day” With Free Food
By Roy Gregory
|
Jun 19, 2018 @ 6:20 AM
FILE - This Thursday, July 19, 2012 file photo shows a Chick-fil-A fast food restaurant in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart, File)

If you want free Chick-Fil-A on July 10 you can get free Chick-Fil-A and celebrate “Cow Appreciation Day” at the same time.
This will be the 14th year the day will be celebrated and the freebies are plentiful if you choose to participate.
All you have to do is wear a cow costume or some kind of cow gear from he time the store opens until 7pm.
If you’re wondering what the free meal will be, just hold on the information will be coming out soon. Until then, get your outfit ready.  Will you be dressing up for “Cow Appreciation Day?”

Here’s more from Fox News.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

If you’re into over-the-top marriage proposals, then you’ll like this. All-You-Can-Eat Restaurant Forced To Close After Customers Eat Too Much J.R. Smith’s Game-Worn Jersey from His “NBA Finals” Blunder Is Up For Auction WHAT YOUR DOG IS TRYING TO TELL YOU? Maren Morris Fires Back At Body Shamers An Alarm Clock That You May Actually Enjoy
Comments