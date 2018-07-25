Chicago Songwriter Made His Mark on Country Music and The Chicago Cubs

July 25th would mark the Birthday of Singer/songwriter Steve Goodman. Goodman was born in Chicago. He wrote several classic country songs including, “You Never Even Called Me By My Name,” by David Allan Coe; and “City Of New Orleans,” an Arlo Guthrie pop hit remade by Willie Nelson. Steve died in 1984 at the age of 36. But here in Chicago his most famous contribution is a song that plays after every Chicago Cubs victory, “Go Cubs Go”.

What many Cub fans may not know is Steve wrote a song about the Cubs a few years before that , which was actually banned from being played at Wrigley Field! Goodman was a lifelong Cubs fan. The story goes something like this….In 1981 Goodman had in 1981 recorded “A Dying Cub Fan’s Last Request”. The song was written by Goodman at the request of WGN radio which talked about the historic failures of the Cubs franchise, but had been banned from playing it at Wrigley Field. That song described the team as “doormat of the National League” and referred to Wrigley Field as an “ivy-covered burial ground.” But in 1984 Steve penned a more positive song to honor the Cubs, “Go Cubs Go”. That Steve Goodman song was played every gameday in 1984. Ironically Goodman lost his sixteen-year battle with leukemia four days before the Cubs clinched the division title in 1984. And needless to say the rest is history!

Here’s a video of the World Champion Chicago Cubs paying homage to Steve’s classic song