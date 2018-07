A restaurant in Chicago’s West Loop is serving what is being called the best burger in America for 2018. The cheeseburger at Au Cheval earned the top spot out of 101 burgers ranked by the food website “The Daily Meal.” Au Cheval’s cheeseburger was praised for its simplicity. Two other area restaurants also made the list including Kuma’s Corner in Chicago and Edzo’s in Evanston.