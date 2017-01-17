Chicago Man Dies Following Crash in Lockport Monday Night

A fatal crash in Lockport on Monday night took the life of a 45-year old Chicago man. Armando Piemonte was pronounced dead at 7:16 Monday night at Silver Cross Hospital in New Lenox. Lockport police deputy chief Ron Huff says the crash occurred in the 500 block of North State Street involving a tow truck and a van. Eye witnesses report the driver of the van crossed the double yellow line and crashed head-on into the tow-truck driver from Lockport. The driver of the van was killed, while the 55-year-old tow-truck driver was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

No citations have been issued at this time to the Lockport man driving the tow truck.

