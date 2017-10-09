Chicago Leaders Hear Amazon Pitch

Mayor Emanuel and Governor Bruce Rauner are putting their political differences aside today to promote the plan to bring the new Amazon headquarters to Chicago. At a blue-ribbon gathering of business, civic and political leaders at the Cultural Center this morning, Emanuel worked to generate enthusiasm in the effort to bring what could be a five-billion-dollar investment and 50-thousand jobs. Senator Dick Durbin and former Commerce Secretary Bill Daley also spoke to the gathering, which was kept mostly off-limits to reporters. Daley called it a state-wide effort, while Durbin said Chicago has a history of being in the middle of change in America.

