Could the Chicago Bears Help Predict the Superbowl Winner?

Ok, this might be a little complicated, but doing a little (we played the Bears math) you could actually predict the winners of all playoff games this year. Ready?

WILD CARD ROUND

Titans – Last played Bears Week 12 2016 (Titans won)

Chiefs – Last played Bears Week 5 2015 (Bears won)

TITANS WIN

Falcons – Last played Bears Week 1 2017 (Falcons won)

Rams – Last played Bears Week 10 2015 (Bears won)

FALCONS WIN

Bills – Last played Bears Week 1 2014 (Bills won by 3)

Jags – Last played Bears Week 6 2016 (Jags won by 1)

JAGS WIN (This is the game that doesn’t work. But it was close.)

Panthers – Last played Bears Week 7 2017 (Bears won)

Saints – Last played Bears Week 8 2017 (Saints won)

SAINTS WIN

DIVISIONAL ROUND

Falcons – Last played Bears Week 1 2017 (Falcons won by 6)

Eagles – Last played Bears Week 12 2017 (Eagles won by 28)

EAGLES WIN

Titans – Last played Bears Week 12 2016 (Titans won by 6)

Patriots – Last played Bears Week 8 2014 (Pats won by 28)

PATS WIN

Jags – Last played Bears Week 6 2016 (Jags won)

Steelers – Last played Bears Week 3 2017 (Bears won)

JAGS WIN

Saints – Last played Bears Week 8 2017 (Saints won by 8)

Vikings – Last played Bears Week 17 2017 (Vikings won by 13)

VIKINGS WIN

CONFERENCE CHAMPIONSHIPS

Vikings – Last played Bears Week 17 2017 (Vikings won by 13)

Eagles – Last played Bears Week 12 2017 (Eagles won by 28)

EAGLES BEAT THE VIKINGS TO ADVANCE TO THE SUPERBOWL

Jags – Last played Bears Week 6 2016 (Jags won by 1)

Patriots – Last played Bears Week 8 2014 (Pats won by 28)

PATRIOTS BEAT THE JAGS TO ADVANCE TO THE SUPERBOWL

SUPERBOWL

Patriots – Last played Bears Week 8 2014 (Pats won by 28)

Eagles – Last played Bears Week 12 2017 (Eagles won by 28)

THE FIRST SUPERBOWL TO END IN A TIE? That can’t happen but based on all of these facts, Does that mean The Superbowl will feature an overtime game? By the way first Las Vegas odds are in, and the Patriots are the biggest favorites since 2009, they are 5 1/2 point favorites. This complicated formula was a thread from Reddit.