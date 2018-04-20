Chicago Bears Have One of the NFL’s TOUGHEST SCHEDULES

Chicago Bears free safety Eddie Jackson (39) returns a fumble for a 75-yard touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

There’s been a lot for Chicago Bears fans to get excited about recently. A new coach, new schemes, new players, and the 8th overall pick in the NFL draft coming up next week. The NFL released its schedule for next season yesterday, and people are already analyzing which teams have the EASIEST and the TOUGHEST schedules. The USA TODAY has listed the easiest and toughest schedules and guess where the Bears fit in? According to the USA TODAY they have the 8th toughest schedule. Here’s the Breakdown of the Toughest NFL Schedule:

1. Green Bay Packers

2. Detroit Lions & New Orleans Saints (tied)

4. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

5. Cleveland Browns , Seattle Seahawks, and LA Rams (tied)

8. Chicago Bears, NY Giants, & Minnesota Vikings (tied)

What Teams have the Easiest Schedule according to the USA TODAY?

1. The Houston Texans . . . They’ll play the Browns once.

2. The Tennessee Titans . . . They DON’T play the Browns.

3. The Cincinnati Bengals and the Oakland Raiders are tied for third . . .

5. The Jacksonville Jaguars, the New York Jets, the Pittsburgh Steelers, and the Denver Broncos are all tied for fifth .

Here’s the complete Chicago Bears 2018 Schedule:

Sept. 9 at Green Bay Packers, 8:20 p.m. (NBC)

Sept. 17 vs. Seattle Seahawks, 8:15 p.m. (ESPN)

Sept. 23 at Arizona Cardinals, 4:25 p.m. (FOX)

Sept. 30 vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Oct. 7 — BYE

Oct. 14 at Miami Dolphins, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Oct. 21 vs. New England Patriots, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Oct. 28 vs. New York Jets, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Nov. 4 at Buffalo Bills, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Nov. 11 vs. Detroit Lions, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Nov. 18 vs. Minnesota Vikings, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Nov. 22 at Detroit Lions (Thanksgiving), 12:30 p.m. (CBS)

Dec. 2 at New York Giants, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Dec. 9 vs. Los Angeles Rams, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Dec. 16 vs. Green Bay Packers, 1: p.m (FOX)

Dec. 23 at San Francisco 49ers, 4:05 p.m. (FOX)

Dec. 30 at Minnesota Vikings, 1 p.m. (FOX)