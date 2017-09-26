A Cheesy Situation in St. Louis

During the second inning of last nights Cubs vs. Cards game, Cubs shortstop Addison Russell raced towards the stands in down the left field line for a fly ball hit by Jedd Gyorko. When he went into the stands to try to make the catch, he knocked over the nachos of a fan sitting in the front row. The food scattered on the field and was picked up by the grounds crew.

When Russell came out for the next inning, he had a tray of nachos ready to bring the fan down the left field line. The gracious Cardinals’ fan even took some time to document the moment by taking a selfie with Russell.

That fan – who goes by “Nacho Man” on Twitter – posted the picture on Twitter not long after taking it.

