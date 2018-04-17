Check Out This Cool Time-Lapse of Wrigley Field Renovations from Earth Cam

Baseball season is officially here, and construction crews at Wrigley Field in Chicago raced to have the latest phase of renovations completed before the home opener on April 10. Major upgrades are now in place for the famous ballpark and EarthCam documented each stage of the restoration, which is highlighted in its newest time-lapse movie.

Showcasing progress from October 2017 to April 2018, this latest construction phase includes fan-focused improvements, such as an enhanced concourse and new field box seats. The players are getting some great upgrades as well with new, wider dugouts, the addition of two batting cages and a new trainer’s room adjacent to their third base dugout.

Now you can see all the latest upgrades to Wrigley Field with EarthCam’s time-lapse movie of the restoration project. You can also visit the famous ballpark 24/7 with EarthCam’s live streaming webcam, thanks to Sports World Chicago!