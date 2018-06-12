Check Out the Similarities Between Sugarland’s “Babe” Video and Miranda Lambert’s “Mama’s Broken Heart” Video

Everybody’s been talking about how TAYLOR SWIFT came up with the concept for SUGARLAND’s “Babe“video . . . and that she plays the evil redhead who’s having an affair with JENNIFER NETTLES’ video husband.

But CMT.com noticed something else. It’s also very similar to MIRANDA LAMBERT’s video for “Mama’s Broken Heart“, which came out in 2013. For starters, it looks like they both used the same house.

The front’s the same, so is the inside foyer, and the dining room. Now, using the same location is one thing, but there are also similar moments.

JENNIFER NETTLES and Miranda are both seen coming in the front door all dressed up. They both spend time eating alone in the dining room, and they both have a moment where they’re “exhausted” and alone in bed.

Now here’s the video CMT says you should compare: “Mama’s Broken Heart” from Miranda Lambert