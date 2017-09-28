Check your Coffee Mug at Work Today!

Pictured above is Carol McGowan with her favorite mug, but it might be best to stick with paper mugs for your office coffee fix. University of Arizona researchers found up to 90 percent of mugs in office kitchens were coated in germs, and 20 percent actually carry fecal matter. And the germs aren’t harmless– they included coliform bacteria and E. coli which can cause major stomach issues. The nasty stuff made its way to the cups from communal kitchen sponges that were rarely changed. Study leader, Dr. Charles Gerba adds, “The presence of insanitary conditions in office kitchen and/or coffee preparation areas is of concern.”By the way I think Carol has had that mug for over 20 years!

