Chase Rice Injured while shooting video for “Eyes On You”
By Todd Boss
|
May 17, 2018 @ 6:00 PM

He tore a pectoral muscle and had to go under the knife! He posited a video of himself on Instagram and said he’s pretty excited about how the video turned out, but not excited about a certain part of his recovery. Quote, ” The biggest think I’m upset about is I’m going to Whole Foods right now, because they said I couldn’t have pizza…. but whatever. I’ll have some grilled chicken and make it nice. He also promised to be at his show this Friday in Myrtle Beach, so it’s not going to stop him from performing.

New stage outfit. #yes

A post shared by CHASE RICE (@chaserice) on

