Charges Expected To Be Announced Today in Fatal Crash That Killed Mother And Sons

The Will County State’s Attorney’s Office and the Will County Sheriff’s Department will hold a joint news conference this afternoon to announce the filing of charges in a deadly crash in Beecher last month. On July 24th, a truck driver in Beecher went through a stop sign killing pregnant mother Lindsey Schmidt and her three young sons in her vehicle. The fatal crash occurred at the corner of Corning Road and Yates Avenue.

The Will County State’s Attorney’s Office reminds the public that charges are not evidence of guilt. A defendant is presumed innocent and is entitled to a fair trial during which the government has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.

The news conference will be held today at 1:30 at the Will County Sheriff’s Department.

