Charges Dropped Against Mother in Case of Baby Left in Parking Lot

The Will County State’s Attorney’s Office has dropped the charges against a mother whose child was abandoned in a parking lot on Saturday night. Melissa Vance and Kenyatta Franklin were both arrested on Saturday night after Vance’s 11-month-old daughter was discovered in parking lot on East Washington Street. Police found Vance and Franklin passed out on a couch inside the apartment adjacent to the parking lot. Authorities determined that Franklin had taken the child out and on the way home stopped at a liquor store. Franklin was charged Endangering the Life of a Child and Vance was charged with Cause Child to be Endangered. The state’s attorney’s office dropped the charges after evidence failed to show that Vance was aware that the child had been left outside. Charges could be refiled however if addition information is uncovered. The baby is in good health and has been turned over to the Department of Children and Family Services.

