Channahon Chief of Police Jeff Wold has announced his retirement after six years as the head of the department. Wold has been with the department for a total of 22 years. The Village of Channahon Police Department currently consists of 23 members that includes 2 deputy chiefs, 5 sergeants and 13 patrol officers. Anyone interested in inquiring about the position can go to channahon.org for more information. Chief Wold’s last day on the job will be December 1st.

The post Channahon’s Chief of Police Announces Retirement appeared first on 1340 WJOL.