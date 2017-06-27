Cell Phone Theft Reported At New Lenox WalMart But Tracked To Residence

Whether they lost it or had it stolen, a New Lenox WalMart shopper got their phone back. New Lenox police were dispatched to WalMart on Lincoln Highway in reference to a theft. The victim claimed their cell phone was stolen from a purse while they were shopping in the store.The officer was able to track the phone to an address in Joliet. The officer met with a person there who advised that they found the phone in the store. The phone was returned to the owner. No charges filed.

