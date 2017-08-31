Tickets are on sale for Cathedral Area Preservation Association Wine Walk for Saturday September 9th from 4 to 7pm.Tickets will not be sold on the day of the event and must be purchased in advance.

The event features samplings of 12 wines from all over the world with distinctive tastes provided by Wines for Humanity. Wine tastings will be served at four historical neighborhood homes and paired with food prepared by Tim Bucci, an Award Winning chef from the Joliet Junior College Culinary Arts Department.

Wine walk tickets are $30 and only 270 will be sold on a first come first serve basis. At the event, guests will have the opportunity to purchase raffle tickets for a variety of wine baskets. Wine can also be purchased and can be shipped directly to your home with a percentage going back to Farragut School. Call Denise Powers at (815) 723-7603 to reserve your ticket.

Event proceeds will benefit Farragut School.

