Caterpillar Raids May Be Tied To Swiss Loophole

The raids at Caterpillar offices across central Illinois may be tied to overseas business. IRS and other federal agents yesterday swarmed Cat offices in Peoria. Company officials aren’t commenting on the specifics of the case, but say they are cooperating. A number of news reports suggest the raids are linked to a Swiss subsidiary that Cat may have used to avoid paying almost two-and-a-half-billion dollars in taxes.

