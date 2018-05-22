Cassadee Pope wants to take you to Nashville for the CMA Fest

Cassadee Pope’s recent single release, “Take You Home,” has racked up more than three million streams, resulting in a huge amount of gratitude for her fans and a way for the singer to say thank you. She has created The “Take You Home . . . To Nashville” contest, which is currently underway on Cassadee’s website, cassadeepope.com. Fans can enter to win two round-trip airfare tickets, hotel accommodations, tickets to the nightly CMA Music Festival concerts at Nissan Stadium and exclusive access to Cassadee’s first fan celebration with private meet & greet. The winner will be randomly drawn on Friday, May 25th. Click here to register.

Cassadee said, “I really felt like I wanted to be able to give someone the chance to experience the CMA Festival. It’s an amazing experience, really unlike anything else, which I hope will give someone a feel for what makes my home tick.”

Cassadee will perform on the Riverfront Stage in downtown Nashville on June 9th as part of CMA Music Festival. On June 7th, she will perform at the Concert For Love & Acceptance at the Wildhorse Saloon in Nashville, sharing the bill with Michael Ray, Cam and Terri Clark, to name a few.