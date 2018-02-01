CARRIE UNDERWOOD’S HOCKEY-PLAYING HUSBAND COMING OUT OF RETIREMENT

Looks like Carrie Underwood’s husband will be spending less time at home. Mike Fisher will end his retirement and return to the NHL’s Nashville Predators. After leading the Predators to the NHL Stanley Cup Finals in 2017, Mike announced his retirement in August. He had spent 17 years in the NHL. “It always kind of bugged me when guys came out of retirement,” said Mike at a press conference to announce his return. “I just thought about the opportunity. How good this team is. About the run last year, and what could be. I got a blessing from family and my wife. Carrie asked me every few days if I was going to do it. She wanted me to do it. And she’s usually right.” No Mike, She’s Always Right!

