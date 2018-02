Remember a few days ago when CARRIE UNDERWOOD admitted on Twitter that she got pulled over for speeding? Well, “Inside Edition” got the dashcam video from the Brentwood, Tennessee police department.

Nothing crazy goes down, it’s just interesting to see what happens when a superstar gets pulled over. The officer walks up to the car and asks, “What’s the big hurry?” She answers honestly. Quote, “I wasn’t even paying attention. I know that’s no excuse.” Check out the video from Inside Edition.