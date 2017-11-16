Carrie Underwood has Wrist Surgery, Gets New Hosting Gig

Carrie Underwood arrives at the 52nd annual Academy of Country Music Awards at the T-Mobile Arena on Sunday, April 2, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Carrie Underwood is on the mend after undergoing surgery yesterday (Wednesday, November 15th) to repair her broken wrist. The superstar injured herself during a fall on some steps outside her Nashville area home on Friday (November 10th).

Carrie updated fans via Twitter yesterday writing,

I just wanted let everyone know that I’m doing great. Had surgery on my wrist yesterday & all went well…even though I’ll be setting off airport metal detectors from now on…I’m so thankful for the doctors, nurses, family & friends who’ve been taking such great care of me. — Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) November 15, 2017

Carrie Underwood and John Legend are set to co-host a special retrospective look at the history of the Grammy Awards called Greatest Stories: A 60th Anniversary Special, airing on CBS on November 24th at 9 p.m. ET. The special will highlight unforgettable moments throughout the Grammy Awards history, including videos, interviews and appearances by the likes of Paul McCartney, Elton John, Celine Dion, U2, and Bruce Springsteen, to name a few. Keith Urban, Bruno Mars, Alicia Keys, Ed Sheeran, P!nk and Justin Timberlake are among those scheduled to participate in the show. Read more here