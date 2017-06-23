CARRIE UNDERWOOD WILL RECEIVE STAR ON HOLLYWOOD WALK OF FAME

Carrie Underwood will receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame as part of its Class of 2018. Underwood earns her star in the Recording category alongside musicains such as Mary J. Blige, Snoop Dogg, “Weird Al” Yankovic and Harry Connick, Jr. Some of the other celebrities who were named to the Walk of Fame’s Class of 2018 include Jack Black, Jeff Goldblum, Mark Hamill, Jennifer Lawrence, Minnie Mouse, Simon Cowell and many more.

Dates have not been scheduled for these star ceremonies, and recipients have two years to schedule their ceremonies from the date of selection before they expire.