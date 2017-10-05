Carrie Underwood will release a new concert film On Nov. 17, from her sold-out performance at Madison Square Garden in October 2016.

Carrie Underwood: The Storyteller Tour – Stories in the Round, Live from Madison Square Garden will feature more than 20 of Carrie’s hits.

Carrie is quoted in Nash Country Weekly “We had the best time on The Storyteller Tour performing for the fans last year,” said Carrie. “The amazing production and 360-degree stage let me get closer to them than ever before. I saw so many of their social media posts asking for a release of the show and we knew we had to do it. I’m so happy to get this out and relive the most fun I’ve ever had on tour.”