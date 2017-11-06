Carrie Underwood reflects on 10 years of co-hosting the CMA’s

Carrie Underwood and Brad Paisley will once again host the CMA Awards Show this coming Wednesday on ABC. She said it’s tough to pick one thing that she enjoys as they swap ideas, some good and some bad, but they all work together to put on the show. She adds that they want to be respectful and celebrate Country Music and it’s ALL good ! The 51st Annual CMA Awards will air live from Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena this Wednesday, November 8th at 7pm Central on ABC.