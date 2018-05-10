Carrie Underwood opens up about accident

Carrie Underwood did her first television interview since her accident last fall. Appearing on the Today Show with Hoda Kotb, Underwood said, “Plain and simple, it was just kind of a freak accident. I just tripped taking my dogs out to do their business, so it could have happened to anybody.” Underwood continued, “I didn’t know how things were going to end up. It just wasn’t pretty.” When Kotb told Underwood that she was looking beautiful, Underwood replied, “I have a dedicated team of professionals who can spackle and paint and paste. Every day I feel a little more back to normal.”