A Carrie Underwood/Ludacris Duet?

Oh it’s happened! Carrie has released a songs you’ll hear on sports broadcasts and inspirational videos for years to come. It’s called The Champion and on one of the verses…. you will hear Ludacris.

How did this happen? As you know Carrie does the opening for Sunday Night Football and the show’s executive producer her to write a song for the upcoming Super Bowl broadcast on NBC. Carrie will open Super Bowl LII on NBC with a video for the song. It’s expected that NBC will also use the song a lot during the upcoming Winter Olympics.

A sneak peek of the song was revealed during last weekend’s Atlanta Falcons vs. Los Angeles Rams game.

What do you think of the song?