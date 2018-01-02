Carrie Underwood would like better boots!

For the Christmas holiday season Carrie Underwood got to spend some quality time with her husband Mike Fisher’s family in his hometown of Peterborough, Ontario. And like how much of the United States dealing with frigid temperatures right now, Underwood’s family also found themselves braving the cold.

Carrie posted a picture on Instagram that shows Fisher and their son Isaiah bundled up as they went sledding (or, tobogganing as the Canadians call it). Underwood captioned the photo saying, “My boys playing in the snow! Thanks, Peterborough, for the good times! Next year, I’ll bring some better boots! #ICantFeelMyToes.”

The picture of Mike and Isaiah tobogganing can be seen here: https://www.instagram.com/p/BdVJO8Xl6_2/?hl=en&taken-by=carrieunderwood

Carrie also shared a shot of her all bundled up in a hat and scarf, which can be seen here: https://www.instagram.com/p/BdOBtCxlnXD/?hl=en&taken-by=carrieunderwood