Carrie Underwood, Jason Aldean, & Florida Georgia Line Top Nominees for CMT Music Awards

Carrie Underwood, Jason Aldean and Florida Georgia Line lead the list of nominees for this year’s CMT Music Awards nominations with four each. Little Big Town, who are up for three awards, will host this year’s event for the first time. The 2018 CMT Music Awards will air live from Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena on June 6th at 8 p.m. ET. Voting is already underway online vote here until June 4th.

Here is the complete list of 2018 CMT Music Awards nominees:

Male Video of the Year

Blake Shelton — “I’ll Name the Dogs”

Dustin Lynch — “Small Town Boy”

Jason Aldean — “You Make It Easy”

Jon Pardi — “Heartache on the Dance Floor”

Luke Bryan — “Light It Up”

Thomas Rhett — “Marry Me”

Female Video of the Year

Carly Pearce — “Every Little Thing”

Carrie Underwood — “The Champion”

Kelsea Ballerini — “Legends”

Lauren Alaina — “Doin’ Fine”

Maren Morris — “I Could Use a Love Song”

Miranda Lambert — “Tin Man” (from 2017 ACM Awards)

Duo Video of the Year

Big & Rich — “Califorinia”

Brothers Osborne — “It Ain’t My Fault”

Dan + Shay — “Tequila”

Florida Georgia Line — “Smooth”

High Valley — “She’s with Me”

Tim McGraw & Faith Hill — “Speak to a Girl”

Group Video of the Year

Lady Antebellum — “You Look Good”

LANCO — “Greatest Love Story”

Little Big Town — “When Someone Stops Loving You”

Midland — “Make a Little”

Old Dominion — “No Such Thing as a Broken Heart”

Rascal Flatts — “Yours If You Want It”

Zac Brown Band — “My Old Man”

Breakthrough Video of the Year

Carly Pearce — “Every Little Thing”

Danielle Bradbery — “Sway”

Devin Dawson — “All on Me”

LANCO — “Greatest Love Story”

Russell Dickerson — “Yours”

Walker Hayes — “You Broke Up with Me”

Collaborative Video of the Year

Bebe Rex featuring Florida Georgia Line — “Meant to Be”

Carrie Underwood featuring Ludacris– “The Champion”

Cole Swindell featuring Dierks Bentley — “Flatliner”

Justin Timberlake featuring Chris Stapleton — “Say Something”

Kane Brown featuring Lauren Alaina — “What Ifs”

Thomas Rhett featuring Maren Morris — “Craving You”

CMT Performance of the Year

Andra Day, Common, Little Big Town, Lee Ann Womack and Danielle Bradbery — “Stand Up for Something” (2017 CMT Artists of the Year)

Backstreet Boys and Florida Georgia Line — “Everybody” (CMT Crossroads)

Charles Kelley, Jason Aldean, Darius Rucker and Derek Trucks — “Midnight Rider” (2017 CMT Music Awards)

Earth Wind & Fire and Lady Antebellum — “September” (CMT Crossroads)

Jason Aldean, Keith Urban, Chris Stapleton and Little Big Town — “I Won’t Back Down” (2017 CMT Artists of the Year)

Keith Urban featuring Carrie Underwood — “The Fighter” (2017 CMT Music Awards)

Video of the Year

Bebe Rexa featuring Florida Georgia Line — “Meant to Be”

Blake Shelton — “I’ll Name the Dogs”

Brett Young — “Mercy”

Brothers Osborne — “It Ain’t My Fault”

Carrie Underwood featuring Ludacris– “The Champion”

Dan + Shay — “Tequila”

Jason Aldean — “You Make It Easy”

Justin Timberlake featuring Chris Stapleton — “Say Something”

Kane Brown featuring Lauren Alaina — “What Ifs”

Kelsea Ballerini — “Legends”

Luke Combs — “When It Rains It Pours”

Thomas Rhett — “Marry Me”