Carrie Underwood Is Pregnant — Expecting Twins

After months of pregnancy rumors Carrie Underwood maybe REALLY expecting a baby soon, well make that TWO babies. According to Life & Style Magazine Carrie Underwood and her husband, Mike Fisher are expecting twin girls six months after Underwood’s freak front porch fall.

“One of her friends let it slip,” an insider told the mag. “Carrie’s wanted a little sister for Isaiah ever since he was born — so she’d have to be ecstatic with the news of two.” The couple’s firstborn son Isaiah is 3-years-old and it’s been hard for Carrie to get pregnant since his birth. “She and Mike prayed and prayed for another child to no avail.” the source said.

Underwood hasn’t made the announcement herself so until she does we’re on baby bump watch.

