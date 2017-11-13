Carrie Underwood Breaks Wrist after Hard Fall

Carrie Underwood arrives at the 52nd annual Academy of Country Music Awards at the T-Mobile Arena on Sunday, April 2, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

On Friday night, Carrie Underwood broke her wrist and sustained other injuries. She took a hard fall on the steps of her home. She was also treated for additional cuts and abrasions, but has since been released from the hospital.

As a result of her injuries, Carrie had to cancel her appearance at last nights (Nov.12) Country Rising concert, a benefit for Las Vegas victims that was held in Nashville. Her spokesperson said, her recovery will “take some time.”

The Tennessean reported that Carrie’s husband, Mike Fisher, was not at home when she fell, but flew overnight to care for her.

Carrie took to Twitter to thank her fans:

Thanks so much for all the well wishes everybody…I’ll be alright…might just take some time…glad I’ve got the best hubby in the world to take care of me. — Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) November 12, 2017

