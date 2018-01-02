Carrie Underwood had between 40-50 Stiches during November Fall

It’s been practically two months since Carrie Underwood took a serious spill on the steps of her house resulting in a broken wrist and subsequent wrist surgery, but now Carrie is revealing there is more to the story. In a very candid letter to her fan club, the superstar says that she also seriously injured her face, requiring dozens of stitches.

She wrote, “There is also another part of the story that I haven’t been ready to talk about since I have still been living it and there has been much uncertainty as to how things will end up. It’s crazy how a freak random accident can change your life. In addition to breaking my wrist, I somehow managed to injure my face as well. I’ll spare you the gruesome details, but when I came out of surgery the night of my fall, the doctor told Mike (Fisher) that he had put between 40 and 50 stitches in.”

Carrie continued, “I honestly don’t know how things are going to end up but I do know this: I am grateful. I am grateful that it wasn’t much, much worse. And I am grateful for the people in my life that have been there every step of the way. I am determined to make 2018 amazing and I want to share things with you along the way, and when I am ready to get in front of a camera, I want you all to understand why I might look a bit different.”

The only photo that Carrie has shared on Instagram of herself over the holiday is one with a scarf covering the majority of her face.