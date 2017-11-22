Carol’s Jalapeno Corn Cassarole & Roy’s Funeral Potatoes Recipes
By Roy Gregory
|
Nov 22, 2017 @ 6:12 AM

Every year we get requests to post these 2 staples for our Thanksgiving Dinners. Enjoy and Happy Thanksgiving!

 

Carol McGowan’s Famous

Jalapeno Corn Casserole

1 Cup long-grain rice

1 Medium onion, chopped

1 Medium green pepper, chopped

1 Cup celery, chopped

1/2 Cup butter or margarine, melted

1-2 large jalapeno peppers, seeded & chopped

2-16.5 oz. cans cream-style corn

1 1/2 Cups shredded cheddar cheese

1 TBS Sugar

Garnishes: Green pepper rings, fresh parsley sprigs

METHOD: Cook rice according to package directions. Set rice aside. Sauté onion, green pepper & celery in melted butter in a large skillet until vegetables are tender. Combine rice and sautéed vegetable mixture in a large bowl. Add jalapeno peppers, corn, cheese and sugar. Stir well. Spoon mixture into a lightly greased, shallow, 2-quart casserole. Bake at 350 degrees for 40 to 45 minutes. Garnish.

Roy’s Mom’s Funeral Potatoes

1/2 Stick Butter, Softened (not hot) & Set Aside

1- 10 1/4 oz Can Cream Of Chicken Soup

1 Pint Sour Cream

8 oz Shredded Cheddar Cheese

1- 16 oz Bag O’Brien Potatoes, Thawed.

METHOD: In a large bowl, stir margarine and soup: add sour cream, cheese and potatoes. Spread in a 13 X 9 greased pan. Baked at 350 degrees for one hour or until top browns slightly.

Related Content

ALPHA MEDIA SUPPORTS THOSE AFFECTED BY HURRICANE H...
Parrot sends woman to jail!
Country Stars Help Harvey Victims
Cubs on Fire!
NFL Kicks off tonight – Weird Bets
Kenny Chesney’s home destroyed by Irma
Comments