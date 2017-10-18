Carly Pearce shares her thoughts when she first learned that she was going to be touring with hit-maker and friend Brett Young.

“Number one, ‘Oh my gosh this guy is so cute.’ Number two, ‘Oh my gosh he’s so unbelievably talented as a songwriter and as a lyricist and as a vocalist. He has such a special tone to his voice.’ And so we always joke and say that when we were putting together writer’s rounds in Nashville for different shows we would call each other cause we loved each other’s music. And so this is kind of a full circle moment. I’m so proud of him for all the success that he’s had and I remember him telling me that he was getting signed to a Big Machine and I was slightly jealous inside. Now to have it come full circle and for me to be a part of it too, and now to tour together, it’s just gonna be really fun.”