IMAGE DISTRIBUTED FOR PRINGLES - In this image released on Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2016, Pringles® is popping the top on traditional treats with unexpectedly sweet, limited-edition holiday flavors. This season, unwrap new Pringles Sugar Cookie and returning festive favorites Pringles Pecan Pie and Pringles Salted Caramel. (Pringles via AP Images)

The makers of Pringles have been introducing us to all kinds of unusual flavored potato chips recently. We can now add a new one, and entire Thanksgiving Meal in one Box. It’s a box with eight different flavored Pringles, including turkey, mac and cheese, and pumpkin pie. They’re just testing it out this year, but it could go on sale next Thanksgiving. More from Food Beast here.

And no cooking necessary!