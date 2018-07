Looking behind a speeding boat in the early morning, watching the sunrise on Waiheke island, New Zealand

A duck boat turned over in Table Rock Lake (Missouri) and killed 17 people, 9 of which were family members of one of the survivors, Tia. The story did not start when the boat started to tip, though…

Tia told news outlets that the captain, prior to getting on the boat, that the passengers would not need the safety jackets.

Shouldn’t safety be number one on the list? Since when do you travel on a boat without life jacket